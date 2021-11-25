The Full Nerd ep. 198: RTX 2060 redux and Black Friday PC deals

body>

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray talk about rumors of Nvidia reintroducing the GeForce RTX 2060 and what to expect of Black Friday deals for PC hardware.

The Full Nerd crew kicks off this week's podcast discussing rumors of the GeForce RTX 2060 GPU Nvidia could reintroduce. Yes, you heard that right—the same entry-level RTX card the company introduced in January of 2019. Why? The crew speculates that such an old chip could help address the dire GPU unavailability today as it uses an older 14nm TSMC process, which might mean greater supplies. Of course, how much would a GeForce RTX 2060 dressed up with 12GB of RAM be? Brad speculates an almost reasonable MSRP, which won't translate to reality.

Alaina also briefs everyone on what to expect this Black Friday from CPUs to coolers and cases. Finally, the crew discusses a whacked Newegg bundle that requires you to buy two motherboards to get a GPU. You heard that right—two motherboards with one GPU. Why? Perhaps Newegg is using the same math vendors use when they sell you an 8-pack of hotdogs but you can only buy buns in a 10-pack.

