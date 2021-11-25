Telstra’s Black Friday sale includes tech and accessories

As well as deals that slash up to AU$600 off the cost of a new smartphone, Telstra’s Black Friday sales also include alluring discounts on tech and accessories.

Sennheiser HD 350T Bluetooth HeadphonesCredit: Sennheiser
Sennheiser HD 350T Bluetooth Headphones

On offer are headphones, earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, fitness trackers and more. The special offers knock AU$50 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 and AU$60 off the price of Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth headphones. Some of these special offers end November 29, while others last until January 10. See below for the details and links to access them. 

If you missed Telstra's Black Friday phone deals, here's what to look out for:

Note: Discount applies when the phone is paired with a Telstra Upfront Data Plan. 

Telstra is also offering deals on two Samsung tablets when paired with a Telstra Upfront Data Plan. Click on the links below to access these deals:

Read more: 


Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
