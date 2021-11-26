Best Aussie Black Friday Internet deals in 2021

(PC World) on

Credit: Dreamstime: Lightfieldstudiosprod

Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren't just about product deals. A handful of Internet service providers also offer discounts. This year, Telstra, Optus and Aussie Broadband are carrying the Black Friday torch. See below for what they have on offer.

Telstra

As a Black Friday special offer,Telstra is giving customers an AU$100 e-gift card when they sign up to selected Telstra Fixed Home Internet plans (nbn 50 or above) before November 29 2021. Additionally, Telstra has reduced the first month's plan fees on these plans, some down to just AU$1. 

See the Telstra Black Friday Internet deals here. 

Optus

Optus' Black Friday Internet deals carve a tidy sum off the recurring monthly fees on its 4G and 5G Home Wireless plans and Optus nbn plans. Click on the deals below to take advantage of the offers.

Aussie Broadband 

A total of 7 consumer Aussie Broadband plans have special Black Friday discounts of either AU$10 or AU$20 applied to their recurring monthly fees for six months. The plans range from the low cost nbn12/1 plan, to the nbn75/1 plan. See the deals below and click on the links to access them. 

This year Aussie Broadband is also discounting fees on its Business nbn50/20 and nbn100/40 plans offering customers unique offer codes at sign up. It's also offering new customers that sign up to its Business nbn250 (and above) plans a free modem. See links to the offers below and the unique codes to apply them:


Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?