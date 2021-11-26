Best Aussie Black Friday Internet deals in 2021

Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren't just about product deals. A handful of Internet service providers also offer discounts. This year, Telstra, Optus and Aussie Broadband are carrying the Black Friday torch. See below for what they have on offer.
Telstra
As a Black Friday special offer,Telstra is giving customers an AU$100 e-gift card when they sign up to selected Telstra Fixed Home Internet plans (nbn 50 or above) before November 29 2021. Additionally, Telstra has reduced the first month's plan fees on these plans, some down to just AU$1.
See the Telstra Black Friday Internet deals here.
Optus
Optus' Black Friday Internet deals carve a tidy sum off the recurring monthly fees on its 4G and 5G Home Wireless plans and Optus nbn plans. Click on the deals below to take advantage of the offers.
- Save AU$10/month for 12 months on the Optus 4G Home Internet Everyday plan with 500GB data. Plan fee is AU$59/month, normally AU$69/month.
- Save AU$20/month for 6 months on the Optus 5G Internet Entertainer plan. Plan fee is AU$79/month, normally AU$99/month.
- Save AU$20 for 6 months on the Internet Everday Fast, Internet Gamer Fast and Internet Ultimate Fast plans.
Aussie Broadband
A total of 7 consumer Aussie Broadband plans have special Black Friday discounts of either AU$10 or AU$20 applied to their recurring monthly fees for six months. The plans range from the low cost nbn12/1 plan, to the nbn75/1 plan. See the deals below and click on the links to access them.
- nbn12/1 plan - AU$10 off for 6 months.
- nbn25/10 plan - AU$10 off for 6 months.
- nbn50/20 plan - AU$10 off for 6 months.
- nbn100/20 plan - AU$20 off for 6 months.
- nbn100/40 plan - AU$20 off for 6 months.
- nbn250 Home Superfast plan - AU$20 off for 6 months.
- nbn1000 Home Ultrafast - AU$20 off for 6 months.
This year Aussie Broadband is also discounting fees on its Business nbn50/20 and nbn100/40 plans offering customers unique offer codes at sign up. It's also offering new customers that sign up to its Business nbn250 (and above) plans a free modem. See links to the offers below and the unique codes to apply them:
- Business nbn50/20 plan - AU$20 off for 6 months (Use code: TAKEOFF20).
- Business nbn100/40 plan - AU$30 off for 6 months(Use code: TAKEOFF30).
- Business nbn250 plan (and above) - Free modem (Use code: FREEMODEM).