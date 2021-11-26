Apple's 2021 Black Friday shopping event has kicked off in Australia and New Zealand

Apple’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Shopping Event 2021 has kicked off in Australia and New Zealand. In 2021 customers will receive a free Apple gift card for buying selected Apple products.

The four-day annual shopping event is a rarity in Apple’s annual shopping calendar, with Apple deals more frequently seen at other retailers at different times throughout the year.

Apple's latest product releases unveiled at its 'California Streaming' event such as the iPhone 13 series phones and Apple Watch 7, aren't included in the promotion. Although, there's still products we'd want to buy. 

Some of the promotion’s product highlights include an AU$70 gift card for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone SE models, AU$280 gift card for 27-inch iMac and AU$140 gift card for 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Here’s a full list of what’s on offer:

  • AU$70 iPhone SE, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.
  • AU$70 gift card for Powerbeats Pro, Solo3 Wireless and Studio3 Wireless. 
  • AU$140 gift card for 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini
  • AU$140 gift card for 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro.
  • AU$280 gift card for 27-inch iMac 
  • AU$70 gift card for Apple Watch Sereies 3 and Apple Watch SE.
  • AU$70 gift card for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K.
  • AU$105 gift card for AirPods Max. 
  • AU$70 gift card for AirPods Pro. 
  • AU$35 gift card for AirPods (2nd and 3rd Gen)
  • AU$70 gift card for Magic Keyboard (iPad Pro and iPad Air).
  • AU35 gift card for Beats Stuido Buds and Beats Flex. 
  • AU$35 gift card for Four pack of AirTags, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) and MagSafe Duo Charger. 

Apple's Shopping Event 2021 runs from November 26 - 29 2021. 


