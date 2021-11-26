This Aussie Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is a real gem

(PC World)

Credit: Samsung

Amazon Australia's Samsung store has one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far. As a special Black Friday promotion, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Flip3 5G for just AU$1,096, down from AU$1,599. That’s a saving of AU$503.

About the Flip3 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is an enigma when it comes to smartphones in that it packages Samsung premium technology in a convenient and very practical flip out design. It’s powered by a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor together with 8GB of RAM that provides solid performance for browsing, video capture and gaming. Its two FHD+ AMOLED displays measure 6.7-inches (main) and 1.9-inches (secondary). 

The Samsung Flip3 5G also takes detailed pictures and videos sporting a 12MP rear camera with up to 10x digital zoom and 10MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Credit: Samsung

In Australia, if you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 outright it can be paired with a 5G SIM-only plan, including from the major carriers (See the widget below).

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G on sale?

It’s near cousin, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is also on sale at Amazon, yet this deal is not part of the Black Friday Amazon deals. Amazon has discounted the price down to AU$2,325 from AU$2,499 which is a saving of AU$174.

Credit: Samsung

In Australia, if you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G outright it can be paired with a SIM-only plan, including from the major carriers (See the widget below).


Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
