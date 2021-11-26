Black Friday deals on ROCCAT and Turtle Beach gear in Australia in 2021

Credit: Dreamstime: Niksa Batimic

Selected gaming gear from Turtle Beach and ROCCAT has been discounted in this year’s Black Friday sales.

Some of the biggest mark downs are on the cost of Turtle Beach Recon 500 and 70 gaming headsets, while ROCCAT is offering big discounts on its Burst Core and Kone Aimo Remastered gaming mice and Vulcan keyboards. See links to these highlights below:

Turtle Beach

Credit: Turtle Beach Turtle Beach Recon 500 Gaming Headset

For more information visit the Turtle Beach website.



ROCCAT

Credit: Roccat ROCCAT Vulcan 122 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

For more information visit the ROCCAT website.