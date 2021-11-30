The best Cyber Monday tech deals

body>

Black Friday may be over, but the deals are just getting started. It's Cyber Monday, a day that was born to encourage people to shop online, but it's 2021 and shopping online is just what we do. Despite the worries about shipping delays and other supply issues the holiday deals are still rolling after all the Black Friday action. If you need some good prices to strike items off your gift list, today is an excellent day to get what you need and keep the costs down.

Here are the best Cyber Monday deals we've found. Be sure to also check out our roundups of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals and Cyber Monday Chromebook deals for deeper looks into those categories.

Samsung Chromebook 4 (11.6 inches) [Currently unavailable]

From: Walmart

Was: $200

Now: $87 ($113 off)

Chromebooks are best priced around $200 since, while fantastic for most people, they do have their limitations. But a Chromebook for a measly $87? Absolutely. As you might expect, given the size and price, the resolution tops out at 1366-by-768, which is completely acceptable for under $100. The Chromebook has 4GB of memory, 32GB onboard storage, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. The processor is an Intel Celeron N4000â€“a standard Chromebook CPU. For ports you also get 1 USB Type-C, a standard USB 3.0 port, and microSD. There's no word on the generation of the Type-C port, but it does support external displays.

Acer Swift 3 (14 inches)

From: Amazon

Was: $750

Now: $579 ($171 off)

This Acer laptop is rocking a 14-inch 1080p display, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard NVMe SSD storage. The processor is a Ryzen 7 5700U, which is a Zen 3 processor with some excellent productivity chops. You might get a little bit of gaming out of it, but this laptop is mostly about business and study at a standout price. The deal ends just before midnight, Pacific Time, on Monday. If you want to see more deals on laptops check out our picks for the best laptop deals on Cyber Monday.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

From: Best Buy

Was: $100

Now: $50 ($50 off)

Smart displays are the next evolution from the smart speaker. They do everything a smart speaker can, but they can show you information too, including traffic updates, weather updates, timers, the front door with compatible smart cameras and video doorbells, and more. We gave the second-generation Nest Hub 4 out of 5 stars in our review. If you want an excellent addition (or start) to a smart home it's hard to wrong with the Nest Hub.

SK Hynix Gold S31 1TB SATA 2.5-inch Internal SSD

From: Amazon

Was: $135

Now: $95 ($40 off); $75 ($60 off) for Amazon Prime Subscribers

An excellent drive available at its all-time low on Cyber Monday. SK Hynix is one of the biggest semiconductor manufacturers in the world, and for a long time it was content to have its components in drives from other companies. In recent years, however, its started rolling out its own branded drives in addition to its traditional role as a supplier. We named the Gold S31 our favorite SSD for most people and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review.

Apple Watch Series 6

From: Walmart

Was: $430 (44mm)/$400 (40mm)

Now: $330/$300 ($100 off)



The Apple Watch Series 7 is here, and for Cyber Monday it looks like retailers are clearing out their excess stock of older (but still stellar). These are the best prices yet that we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 6. No surprise, these deals are going fast, so your colors of choice may not be available. We gave the Series 6 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors' Choice Award. It has everything you need in a smartwatch: a wide range of apps, tons of features including ECG and Sp02 sensors, fall detection, GPS, and an always-on retina display. Right now you can get it at a simply excellent price.

Acer 27-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor

From: Amazon

Was: $250

Now: $180 ($70 off)

Cyber Monday is a fantastic time to get a solid deal on a monitor. This one is 27 inches, and is rocking 2460-by-1440 resolution. It has a refresh rate that maxes out at 75Hz, making it an entry-level high refresh rate monitor for gaming, but with AMD FreeSync onboard for buttery smooth gameplay this monitor will provide plenty of top notch visual candy. It has two DisplayPort and one HDMI out. This is an IPS display with a zero-frame bezel.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 1TB

From: Amazon

Was: $140

Now: $120 ($20 off)

The price of this awesome external SSD has been falling for some time, and now it's at its all-time low in time for Cyber Monday. This SSD is IP55 rated against dust and mild streams of water, it can also handle a drop from about 6.5 feet, and it has a handy carabiner loop for all those hikes in the wilderness that require a super speedy external drive. SanDisk says this drive has a maximum sequential read speed of 1,050 megabytes per second, and a maximum sequential write speed of 1000MB/s. The external drive uses a Type-C connection and comes with 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

