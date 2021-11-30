MATE offers bonus Echo Dot on new Aussie mobile plans

MATE has launched a new promotion on 6 of its Australian 4G SIM-only post-paid mobile phone plans. From now until December 31 2021, customers who purchase a Mate Mobile plan will get a bonus Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) valued at AU$59 when they use the promo code ECHODOT at the checkout.

On top of that, customers of MATE mobile plans “better mates” and above will also receive a bonus 12-month TIDAL Premium music subscription valued at AU$11.99 per month. After its activation, this subscription will work as an opt-in and be renewed each month customers stay on their MATE plan. 

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen), like some other smart speakers, comes installed with Amazon's Alexa app, a virtual assistant that lets you manage your Alexa-enabled devices, make calls, control music playback and more with just your voice. The Alexa app currently supports more than 100,000 Alexa skills, with an ever-expanding list as updates become available. 

Check the widget below for MATE's phone plans featuring the special Echo Dot promotion:


Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

