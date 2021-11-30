MATE offers bonus Echo Dot on new Aussie mobile plans

Credit: Dreamstime: Mickael Bllun

MATE has launched a new promotion on 6 of its Australian 4G SIM-only post-paid mobile phone plans. From now until December 31 2021, customers who purchase a Mate Mobile plan will get a bonus Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) valued at AU$59 when they use the promo code ECHODOT at the checkout.

On top of that, customers of MATE mobile plans “better mates” and above will also receive a bonus 12-month TIDAL Premium music subscription valued at AU$11.99 per month. After its activation, this subscription will work as an opt-in and be renewed each month customers stay on their MATE plan.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen), like some other smart speakers, comes installed with Amazon's Alexa app, a virtual assistant that lets you manage your Alexa-enabled devices, make calls, control music playback and more with just your voice. The Alexa app currently supports more than 100,000 Alexa skills, with an ever-expanding list as updates become available.

