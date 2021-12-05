Behold! 12 days of awesome tech gifts, chosen by the PCWorld editors

It's PCWorld's version of an advent calendar. For 12 straight days, our Hack the Holidays spectacular will reveal "unwrapping" videos of must-see tech gifts.

The anticipation. The intrigue. The sheer insanity. To celebrate the holidays, the PCWorld editors—along with guest appearances from TechHive and Tech Advisor staffers—have chosen the 12 gifts they'd most like to give their friends and family. It's all wrapped up in our Hack the Holiday landing page, where day after day we reveal video unwrappings of coveted tech gear and nerd collectibles. Consider it like a tech advent calendar: Come back every day for a new surprise.

In our very first unwrapping, executive editor Gordon Mah Ung reveals The Gaming Laptop So Extreme it Should Come with Its Own Defibrillator. On Day 2, senior editor Mark Hachman unwraps, The Most Boring Piece of Tech Gear That Will Make a Huge Impact, and on Day 3, Gordon is back with The Ultimate Pocket-sized Survival Tool for Riding Out the Apocalypse. And that's just the beginning. We have 12 straight days of video unwrappings, so keep coming back because our picks range from incredibly powerful to incredibly useful to… well… incredibly… you'll just have to see for yourself.

All these videos will appear on the PCWorld YouTube Channel, and we'll be sending out reminders on the PCWorld Twitter as well. So, tell us what you think!

Jon Phillips

