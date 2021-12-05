This simple tip will turn your iPhone into a music genius

ID any song without needing to download Shazam.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Shazam has become ubiquitous with IDing that song you hear on the radio, but you might not know that Apple actually owns the service now. And It's built right into your iPhone without needing to download the app.

You can find it in the Control Center on any iPhone running iOS 14 or later. To set it up, head over to the Settings app, then tap the Control Center tab to see all of the Controls you can add. Scroll down to Music Recognition, tap the + symbol, and exit. That will add a new button to the Control Center with the Shazam logo.

iPhone music recognition

When you tap the Music Recognition Control, your iPhone will identify what it hears and provide information about the song without needing to download Shazam.

IDG

Then when you hear a song that you want to identity, all you need to do is open the Control Center (which you can speed up with a Back Tap gesture) and tap the Music Recognition icon. Your iPhone will then listen to what's playing in the background and notify you via a banner when a song has been properly identified. (Unfortunately, Music Recognition doesn't stay active, so you'll need to tap it again when you hear another song.)

Tapping the banner will launch an App Clip with the name of the song and the artist as well as a link to the Shazam app in the App Store. You won't get as much info as if you had the app installed, but it's an excellent way to quickly ID that cool song you hear.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?