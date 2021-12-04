Apple’s M3 chips reportedly on track for 2023 as next-gen cycle begins

TSMC beings 3nm process.

(Macworld.com) on

While we're all waiting for the first M2 Macs to arrive sometime in 2022, Apple is already planning the third generation of its chips, which could bring a massive performance leap over the current generation.

After some setbacks, DigiTimes (via MacRumors) reports that TSMC has begun pilot production of chips built on a 3nm process, which will likely form the foundation of the M3 and A17 chips. It was previously reported that TSMC's 3nm roadmap was delayed due to the complexity of the process, likely meaning Apple's next iPhone chip will be based on an enhanced 5nm processor akin to the A15.

According to the report, TSMC is expected to deliver the chip in the first quarter of 2023, with volume shipping beginning in late 2022. That puts Apple silicon on a roughly 18-month cycle, with the first M2 devices arriving in spring 2022 and the M2 Pro MacBooks coming in the first half of 2023. The chip will also power next-generation PCs and devices from Qualcomm, Samsung, and Intel.

The M3 chip will likely bring a significant performance boost over the M1 chips, with the high-end chips built with two dies and up to 40 CPU cores. The current M1 Pro processor has 10 CPU cores, with eight performance cores. The Information previously reported that Apple's M3 chips are codenamed Ibiza, Lobos, and Palma.

Apple's next chips, the M2 and A16, will be based on the N4 refinement of TSMC's 5nm process seen in the A14, A15, and M1 chips. That new node is expected to bring modest performance improvements.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?