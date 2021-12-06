HyperX releases new starter pack for aspiring streamers

Thinking of doing let's plays? You might need this!

All-in-one starter packs have been quite popular in recent years, since they simplify the process of getting gear into the hands of aspiring streamers to get them online quicker.

However, what goes into the kits can vary greatly, with some kits featuring the mere basics and others the full kit and caboodle, complete with tripods, dampeners, boom arms and other things that streamers may or may not not use. Sometimes these larger kits include supporting items at the expense of the audio equipment, which seems counter-intuitive to even buying the gear in the first place.

But rather than providing the whole hog, HyperX’s latest kit features the mainstays of a streamer’s experience - a decent microphone and headphones. The new HyperX Streamer Starter Pack available now for AU$179 at JB Hi-Fi, includes the SoloCast USB microphone (usually AU$109 At JB Hi-Fi) and the HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset (usually AU$125.28 at Amazon).

If you were to buy these items individually it would cost you AU$234.28, so dropping coin on the kit saves you AU$55.28, which could easily be reinvested into another item that you would actually use. There’s something to be said about knowing the gear comes from a well-known gaming stable like HP's HyperX too, with both products featuring specialty gamer features.

By that we mean features like the SoloCast's Plug N Play setup, and convenient tap-to-mute feature that displays its status in a flashing LED light. HyperX says the mic’s cardioid polar pattern design also makes it more sensitive to sound directly in front of it, which makes it ideal for in-game voice chat and streaming voice audio whilst gaming.

The Cloud Core Gaming Headset includes its own useful gamer features, including a DTS HeadphoneX Spatial Audio two-year activation code to enable positional audio during gaming. It features a soft leatherette and plush memory foam design for comfort during long sessions.

And, the headset is also multi-platform compatible, supporting PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X/S and is both Discord and TeamSpeak certified, for use in these popular apps.