Titan Quest's latest expansion transports you to mythical ancient China

An epic new adventure set in the Far East

(PC World) on

Credit: THQ Nordic

THQ’s action RPG Titan Quest is far more than a Diablo clone. Having carved out a legion of fans since its debut more than 15 years ago, and with its own unique story, monsters and mythos, the game is a classic in its own right. I’m proud to say I’m one of those fans.

Let me explain the appeal: Having been a fan of films like Jason and the Argonauts when I was a kid, that so enticingly delivered images of enthralling lands full of monsters and beasts from Greek mythology, getting the chance to put on a bronze helmet to take on boss monsters like the Medusa, Hydra, or the Chimera is naturally an experience altogether exhilarating.

Since the game’s release, Titan Quest expansions have taken me to the Norse city of Ragnarok and lost city of Atlantis, and made for some epic co-op play with friends along the way. But it’s been a while since I had a fresh land to conquer, treasure to find, or boss lady with serpent hair to do battle with.

It’s with no lack of fanfare and excitement then, that I’ve reacted to news this week that Titan Quest has yet another expansion, this time one that transports the protagonist to a new and equally dangerous land, the mythological world of ancient China.

The new expansion called: Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition Eternal Embers, features new Far East environments, more than 30 new enemies, and an 11th mastery (Neidan) that will see your character become proficient in the use of deadly concoctions to stun, scorch, and ultimately destroy your foes.

THQ Nordic have promised an engrossing new story line encompassing four new Acts with beautifully rendered cut scenes. There are also 15 additional side quests that are accessible exclusively in Legendary difficulty - something to work towards if you prefer starting out modestly.

Credit: THQ Nordic

Fans of ancient Asian mythology are especially in for a treat. As the story goes, you’re summoned by the legendary Emperor Yao to deal with a demonic threat that has been ravaging the land, only to find more sinister forces at work. As always, there is new treasure to be discovered, including unique relics, and new weapons to test your mettle with.

This time your hero’s journey will see you rub shoulders with personalities like the Jade Emperor, the Ten Suns and the Dragon King of the Four Seas. As to what else to expect, I can’t yet say. But, if it’s like the previous expansions, we can expect surprises around every corner.

Titan Quest: Anniversary Edition Eternal Embers is available now on Steam

Dominic Bayley

