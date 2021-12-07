That ‘new’ 12GB GeForce RTX 2060 might not be such a bargain after all

Nvidia won't be selling a Founder's Edition, so third party manufacturers are your only option.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

It's only been a few days since Nvidia tacitly confirmed the existence of a new version of the RTX 2060 graphics card, first released almost three years ago but coming back with boosted video RAM to help with the current shortage of GPU hardware. Unfortunately it looks like this re-release is going to omit the usual release of Nvidia-branded cards and go straight to third-party manufacturers, like Asus, Gigabyte, and EVGA.

Nvidia confirmed the existence of the new 12GB variant of the RTX 2060 in a roundabout way, posting the specs on the old promotional page but otherwise eschewing traditional press releases or other fanfare. But after the news broke, the Founder's Edition (Nvidia's name for its self-branded, on-spec versions of retail cards) label was removed from the page. When TechPowerUp asked for clarification, an Nvidia spokesperson confirmed that only custom designs by their various board partners would be released.

That's not unprecedented. Nvidia also decided to forego a Founder's Edition for the RTX 3060 desktop card, and may do so again for the rumored RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti. In this insane market where production and stock are so low, it only makes sense for Nvidia to keep its partners happy by declining to compete with them directly.

But adding an extra stop in the supply chain means that any new RTX 2060 cards that do make it to market will have a price markup right from the start, even if manufacturers don't decide to add on fancy coolers or factory overclocking that tends to result in a price bump. It's looking like an unfortunate move for consumers who are desperate for any low-priced graphics cards that can handle newer games. We're still waiting on news for retail availability of the new 12GB RTX 2060, but it should be sometime very soon. Check out our roundup of the best graphics cards for an overview of where the GPU market currently stands.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?