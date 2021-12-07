This cute Apple Store ‘snow’ trick will get you in the holiday spirit

The holidays are here, and it's a season full of festive traditions. For example, my in-laws have a tradition of having oyster stew for dinner on Christmas Eve. And I don't like oysters, let alone oyster stew, but who am I to break a family tradition?

The Apple Store has its own holiday tradition that I enjoy more than oyster stew. For a few years now, you can make it snow while shopping in the Apple Store app, and the snow is back this season. To participate in the festivities, all you have to do is type let it snow in the search field and once you tap Return, little snowflakes will float from the top to the bottom of the screen. This works in the Apple Store app for the iPhone and iPad, not the App Store app, which just gets you apps that fit the search terms.

In case you're a grinch and don't want to bother with doing this on your own device, you can watch the gif posted here. But be warned: it's enough to get you in the mood to gather with your friends and sing holiday carols in front of your local Apple Store.

Apple started this trick in 2017 but hasn't extended it beyond snow (as far as we know). Here's hoping it turns into a year-round thing with hearts for Valentine's Day, candy for Halloween, and turkey legs for Thanksgiving.

