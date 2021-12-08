Razer made a giant MagSafe RGB fan for the iPhone because it can

body>

While Apple may design its chips so cooling fans are largely unnecessary, Razer thinks the iPhone still needs one. A big one. With lights!

For $60, you can now buy a MagSafe-compatible Razer Phone Cooler Chroma that attaches to the back of your iPhone to add a 7-blade fan with up to 6400 RPM and RGB lighting. Razer didn't provide dimensions for the fan on the tech specs page, but it appears to be quite large, taking up a large portion of the back of the iPhone 13 Pro and extruding at least half an inch.

Razer says the Phone Cooler's electronic Peltier cooling tile with heat sink draws heat away from your smartphone and dissipates it with a powerful yet quiet 7-blade fan, ensuring maximum airflow with minimal noise. Razer says the fan's noise profile is 30 decibels, which is definitely pretty quiet. But since it's literally attached to your phone, you'll probably still hear it. And good luck holding your iPhone comfortably with a giant light-up heat sink attached to the back.

The Razer Phone Cooler Chroma attaches to the back of your iPhone 12 or 13 using MagSafe. Razer

While the cooler attaches to your iPhone using MagSafe, in this instance it just means magnets. There are no special MagSafe-powered abilities. It also has a USB-C port for fast, convenient power while you game, but, like the iPhone, it doesn't come with a power adapter. It also won't charge your iPhone while you use it, but you will be able to unleash brighter, more refined lighting effects for greater style and gaming immersion. That's thanks to a 12-RGB LED for maximum flair.

We're pretty sure this wasn't Apple's intention when it launched MagSafe, but it's certainly a unique accessory that's far better than the Android version which uses a clunky clamp to stay in place. So if you find your iPhone is running too hot or just needs a splash of color, head over to Razer to buy one.