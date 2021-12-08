Optus launches Donate Your Device program in Australia

(PC World) on

Credit: Dreamstime: Niccolo Pontigia

Optus is asking you to donate your pre-loved phones as part of a new Donate Your Device initiative that hopes to get phones into the hands of Australians in need.

The Donate Your Device program is an extension of the company’s Donate Your Data program, where Optus asked Australians to give unused data to underprivileged Aussies. Since its launch, the Donate Your Data program has provided free connectivity to over 25,000 Australians in need, Optus says.

The extended program will now work hand in hand with Donate Your Data to help bridge the digital divide. Along with its charity partner Good360, Optus will pair a donated handset with a Donate Your Data SIM so that recipients receive a working device with data.

Speaking about the program, Good360’s founder and managing director Alison Covington, said “The digital divide is a huge barrier for many Australians leaving them vulnerable and isolated, missing out on many opportunities as well as vital personal connection. The Donate Your Device program will help provide equality and dignity for many people in need.”

As well as a the social benefits, the program is expected to help combat the 53.6 million metric tons of e-waste (7.3 kg per capita) that’s generated globally each year.

Pre-loved phones can be donated at any Optus store, where team members will clean and clear the phones of any data to prepare them for their new owners. You can find out more about the program at Optus



Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
