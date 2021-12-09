Hands-on: Stardock’s Fences 4 keeps your desktop tidy so you don’t have to

Fences 4 adds a new "Peek" feature, but its greatest talent is simply organizing your desktop icons.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

Maybe you're the type of person who laboriously organizes your Windows' desktop icons, sorting them and adding them to specific folders. If you're not, Stardock's Fences 4 utility may be worth a look.

On the surface, Fences — from the same developer, Stardock, that authored the recent Start11 app that fixes Windows 11's worst Start menu and taskbar sins– doesn't offer anything truly novel. It simply organizes your desktop automatically. Windows' Win+D shortcut allows you to peek at your desktop, and a related Win+Space shortcut within Fences 4 allows you to peek at your Fences. But like Start11, Fences essentially improves upon what Windows already does.

So what does Fences do? On startup, the $9.99 Fences 4 utility automatically takes any icons on your desktop and automatically groups them into a shaded region of your desktop, called a fence. (Stardock provided us a license key to evaluate the software, which is available for both Windows 10 and Windows 11.)

Mentioned In This Article

Stardock Fences 4

Stardock Fences 4
MSRP: $9.99
Best Prices Today: $9.99 at Stardock

These fences are proto-windows: Regions of your desktop that can be resized and reorganized, so that your icons move to fill the available space and configuration. By default, Fences organized my small group of desktop icons into separate fences for documents, apps, and folders, grouping them neatly on the right-hand-side of my main display. And by default, future files saved to your desktop stay on your desktop, not within a fence, which is unfortunate. While you can manually set rules for routing files by name, type and other characteristics to a specific fence, which is where the power and versatility of this software truly shines, it would have been nice if there was an option to continue automatically routing files to fences using these initial rules.

That's essentially what Fences is designed to do: Serve as an auto-filing system of sorts, where files and folders are automatically routed to the correct fence to clear up your desktop. The problem, of course, is that those Fences still shows those files — a problem for those users who prefer a clean desktop, anyway. Fences solves this by allowing you to click the title bar of each fence, which rolls up the fence, concealing its contents.

There's one other feature that Fences pulls off fairly well, capitalizing on Windows' poor communication skills. You may or may not know that Windows allows you to quickly reveal your desktop by navigating to the right-hand edge of the taskbar. No, the very right-hand edge — there's just a tiny sliver of invisible screen real estate that triggers this function. When you do so, your windows disappear and you'll see everything that's on your desktop. (The Win+D shortcut is a much more efficient way of accomplishing the same task, but not everyone knows that keyboard shortcut, either.)

In Fences, that functionality is supplemented by a second keyboard shortcut, Win+Space, which toggles your Fences — and the files you want to interact with — without banishing every window on your screen. The appeal here is obvious: your desktop is simply a space upon which to store files, so accessing those files, and only those files, makes sense. I have one quibble. As a lefty, I mouse with my left hand, the same side as the Win key resides, which made it all a bit awkward. Toggling the Fences on and off with the Win+CTRL+Space key is slightly better, but not much so.

Fences, therefore, is somewhat like a digital maid. If you'd like someone to come in and tidy up the place for you, Fences may be worth checking out, especially given its low price tag.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Mark Hachman

Mark Hachman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?