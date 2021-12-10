NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW cloud gaming eliminates hardware choices for Mac gamers

For decades, gamers knew that in order to play the latest games with the highest graphics quality and fastest speeds, they needed to own a tricked-out PC.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

By Keith Shaw

For decades, gamers knew that in order to play the latest games with the highest graphics quality and fastest speeds, they needed to own a tricked-out PC. Fans of the Apple hardware ecosystem were also forced to buy a separate system to pursue gaming (due to a lack of variety of Mac-based games), or pick one system over another.

With innovations in cloud computing, faster processing and high-speed connectivity, gamers no longer need to make these limited and expensive choices. Improvements in cloud gaming services now offer greater freedom to play the best and latest PC-based computer games on Macintosh, iPhone and iPad hardware.

Leading the charge in this space is NVIDIA and its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, which has been operational with Mac support for almost two years. The service connects to many of the most popular digital PC game stores, including Steam and Epic Games, allowing individuals to stream the library of games they already own—such as Cyberpunk 2077, Guardians of the Galaxy, Crysis Remastered and Far Cry 6.

For Mac device owners, this opens up access to more than 1,100 games they previously couldn't play unless they owned a separate PC. The service also offers access to nearly 100 free-to-play games, including Fortnite and Destiny 2. All of these games can be played on a user's new or existing desktop Mac or MacBook — with a few hardware requirements.

The Future is Now

Mac gamers can play at native display resolutions, up to 1440p for most iMacs and 1600p for most MacBooks. If you own a new MacBook Pro, this means you can stream and game natively at 120 FPS (frames per second) with the ProMotion 120Hz displays, or you can connect an external monitor for 120 FPS on any Mac.

GeForce NOW runs PC games from powerful, industrial-strength servers inside secure data centers (1,732 around the world) instead of from your own devices. This includes NVIDIA RTX servers with RTX GPUs, which enable both real-time ray tracing and DLSS, which is AI rendering technology that boosts frame rates for better image quality.

In addition to Mac support, GeForce NOW can be accessed on mobile devices, including iPhones and iPads through Safari browser support, and some TV platforms. An additional benefit is that users don't have to wait to download the initial game, upgrades and patches; games are instantly accessible after a purchase. Because game saves are stored in the cloud, users can resume gameplay on a different device if they want.

The perks of membership

GeForce NOW is continually adding support for new games, which members can discover through weekly GFN Thursday announcements.

GeForce NOW offers three membership options, including Priority and GeForce NOW RTX 3080 for an upgraded experience:

  • Free membership includes access to a basic rig with some waiting time for server access and a one-hour session length limit;
  • Priority members get access to a premium rig with RTX ON, priority entry to gaming servers and a six-hour session length, with plans starting at $9.99 per month;
  • RTX 3080 members can access an RTX 3080 Rig, receive exclusive access to the RTX 3080 servers, and have an 8-hour session length, with plans costing $99.99 for six months.

So finally, after years of either having to buy multiple systems or making compromises, Mac gamers can ditch the limited choices and play the same games their PC brethren are playing.

For additional details on the GeForce NOW service, visit geforcenow.com.

About the author

Keith Shaw is a freelance digital journalist who has written about technology for more than 20 years.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Biana Truman

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?