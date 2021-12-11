The iPhone was this close to being an exclusive Xbox handheld gaming system

Emails show serious negotiations between Apple and Microsoft.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

We've heard a lot of stories over the past several months about how protective Apple is of its App Store guidelines and, more importantly, commission, but this one might take the cake. According to a series of emails disclosed as part of the Epic Games trial, Microsoft was willing to bring exclusive triple-A Xbox games to the iOS App Store before talks fell apart.

It's all very tantalizingly close to what Xbox gamers have wanted for years: A powerful handheld gaming system that doesn't need to be tied down to a console. The email correspondence between Microsoft Xbox head of business development Lori Wright and members of Apple's App Store teams show that Microsoft was eager to get Xbox games through individual apps on the iPhone rather than the browser-based xBox Cloud Gaming Cloud service available now.

This would be an incredibly exciting opportunity for iOS users to get access to these exclusive AAA titles in addition to the Game Pass games.

Microsoft Xbox head of business development Lori Wright

There were several sticking points along the way. For one, Microsoft wanted a single streaming tech app that ran the games, but Apple pushed to include the streaming tech inside each individual game so users wouldn't have to download a separate app. Microsoft argued that a core streaming app would be a better experience for users due to smaller game downloads and less frequent updates, but Apple was adamant. In-app purchases were also a major sticking point, as Microsoft did not want to use Apple's in-app purchase system as required by the App Store terms.

The emails are a remarkable look at the inner workings of the App Store and also how massive the iPhone could be as a gaming platform. Microsoft was seemingly willing to offer quite a bit in the way of exclusives that aren't available in Game Pass to get past Apple's walled garden. Xbox Cloud Gaming CVP Kareem Choudhry told the Verge in no uncertain terms: In addition to Xbox Game Pass, we were also open to bringing select individual games to iOS as we do today with titles like Minecraft.

That would have given the iPhone an incredible edge over Android when it comes to gaming, but ultimately Apple's rigid App Store terms were too big to overcome. But hey, at least we can still play Halo Infinite through xCloud on our iPhonesâ€”with a browser, strong internet connection, and a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. So close, yet so far.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?