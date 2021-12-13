NVMe vs. M.2 vs. SATA SSD: What’s the difference?

Knowing the advantages of each can help you save money—or shave time off projects with large files.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

Solid-state drives are universally faster than old-school hard-disk drives, but not all SSDs are the same. They come in different shapes and sizes, have different maximum speeds, and as you might guess, cost different prices.

We explain each type of drive in deep detail in What type of SSD should you buy? and also highlight specific recommendations in our round-up of the best SSDs, but that information can be harder to apply when trying to buy a laptop or pre-built PC. Instead, it's often more important to understand what kind of SSD you're getting, so that you can decide if it suits your purposes.

To make that simple, we've created this quick breakdown for you. Key differences are outlined below, with a full chart at the end for easy side-by-side comparisons. It's fast reading, so you should be able to get back to your purchasing lickety-split.

Key differences between NVMe, M.2, and SATA SSDs

Interface type

SSDs can either use NVMe or SATA as the method for communicating with the rest of a PC. SATA is slower than NVMe.

M.2, on the other hand, is actually a type of form factor. You can find both NVMe M.2 SSDs and SATA M.2 SSDs in the wild.

Sometimes product advertisements or summaries use M.2 SSD to imply an NVMe drive and SATA SSD to indicate the presence of a 2.5-inch form factor SSD. Because of this, don't take such phrases at face value. Look instead at technical specs to figure out the approximate speed of a laptop or desktop PC's storage drive.

Speed

NVMe drives are faster than SATA drives. (This is true even if both SSDs are in an M.2 form factor.) Transfer rates depend first on which generation of PCIe connector your NVMe drive uses, and then the individual model.

An example of an NVME Gen 3 SSD that ACTUALLY gets up to 3,500mB/s

Crucial P5 SSD (1TB)

Crucial P5 SSD (1TB)
Editors' Choice
Read our review
Best Prices Today: Not Available at Amazon

Currently, the maximum speed for an NVMe PCIe 3.0 (aka Gen 3) SSD is up to 3,500MB per second, while a NVMe PCIe 4.0 (aka Gen 4) SSD can hit up to 7,500MB per second. Manufacturers usually list the theoretical speeds to expect from a particular model, which you can then verify by checking out independent benchmark results.

SATA SSDs typically hit speeds of up to 500MB per second. (However, like NVME drives, performance can vary between individual models.) That may sound astonishingly slow, but compared to SATA HDDs, the difference is still like night and dayâ€”a 7,200 RPM hard-disk drive tops out around 160MB per second. Nearly everyone notices a material difference between an HDD and a SATA SSD during basic tasks like document editing or web browsing.

So why choose an NVMe drive over SATA? The advantage becomes tangibly clear when you're loading or copying files, especially big ones.

Form factor

In typical laptop and pre-built desktop PCs, NVMe SSDs are usually found in the M.2 form factor. (Other forms exist but they're far less common.) SATA SSDs can either take the form of 2.5-inch or M.2 drives.

If your laptop has a spare M.2 slot, first check if supports NVMe, SATA, or both before buying a drive.

Price

An example of a SATA SSD available in both M.2 and 2.5" forms

WD Blue 1TB SATA SSD

WD Blue 1TB SATA SSD
MSRP: $159.99
Best Prices Today: $89.99 at Amazon

As you'd guess, the faster the drive, the more you pay. Current street prices for a 1TB SATA SSD is around $90 to $100, while a 1TB NVMe PCIe 3.0 drive hovers around $115 to $120 for recommended models. Expect to pay between $120 to $200 for a 1TB PCIe 4.0 drive, with less expensive models capping out around 5,000MB per second.

Form factor matters less these days, however. While 2.5-inch SATA SSDs can sometimes be cheaper than M.2 models, more often they're the same price.

NVME, M.2, and SATA SSD comparison chart

NVMe vs M.2 vs SATA SSD comparison chart

PCWorld

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Alaina Yee

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?