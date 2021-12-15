Apple Maps gets an update for Australian users

Credit: Apple

Apple has updated its Apple Maps for users in Australia. It says the new Apple Maps is faster, more accurate and has more detail than before, giving more comprehensive views of roads, buildings, parks, airports and shopping centres.

The new Maps will also now render three-dimensional landmarks such as the Sydney Opera House, giving you something more than the familiar roads and cross-ways to help you navigate. 

Credit: Apple

There are also extra features like 'Favourites' that will allow you one-tap navigation to your most frequented places, a 'Flyover' feature that gives you a flyover look at your surroundings and 'Flight Status,' that draws information from Mail, Calendar and Wallet to serve you details about your terminals, gate locations and departure times, as well as flight changes or cancellations.

For the first time, you’ll also be able to access indoor maps of airports and shopping centres to reveal information like, what level you’re on, and where the toilets are located.

If you need help navigating while driving, Apple says there are plenty of other features to help you in the updated Maps. These include Siri Natural Language Guidance, that offers a more natural-sounding directions, Lane-Guidance that helps to eliminate wrong turns, and a handy function called Speed Cameras, that lets you know when you’re approaching speed and red light cameras along your route.

Credit: Apple

The new Maps also lets you share your estimated time of arrival with a tap, or by asking Siri to “Share ETA,” after which the receiver can watch the progress of your journey and receive updates about your expected time of arrival. Accidents can also be reported hands free via Siri with commands like: “There’s an accident up ahead,” or “There’s something on the road.”

Finding the nearest transit station should now be easier than before, Apple promises. Maps will automatically follow along your selected transit route and tell you when it’s almost time for you to disembark. Conveniently, this information can be accessed via your Apple Watch so that you won’t have to fumble with your phone.

Maps also includes a ‘Look Around’ function, which lets you view your surroundings with interactive street-level 3D photography. If you’re walking somewhere in Sydney and Melbourne, you’ll soon also be able to use Maps like a personal step-by-step walking guide. 

Credit: Apple

This function utilises Map’s augmented reality capability. To apply it, all you’ll need to do is lift your phone to scan the buildings in your vicinity and Maps will generate directions to help you find where you’re going.  Apple says the new Maps will be integrated into all the Apple apps that currently use it, including Photos, Messages, Calendar and the Weather app.

Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
