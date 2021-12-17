Best Aussie mobile phone plan deals for December 2021

Credit: Dreamstime: Yeyzaveta Pyrozhkova

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone for 2021, but a new set of mobile deals have arrived just in time for Christmas. Discounted monthly plan fees, bonus data and fee reductions on plan renewals dominate the deals on offer for December, some of which will continue on into 2022. Here’s our pick of the best:

Boost Mobile - SIM sale

Boost has a SIM sale, now offering its $30 SIM for only AU$10 (Offer lasts until 29/12/21).

Amaysim - Renewal offer

Amaysim has sliced AU$20 off the cost of the first month’s renewal on its $40 Unlimited Plan. Customers will also receive 38GB extra data on their first renewal (Offer lasts until 31/01/22).

Belong - Double data

Belong has doubled the monthly data for 12 months across all of the company’s plans (Offer lasts until 13/01/22).

Kogan - Renewal offer

Kogan has discounted the first renewal of its AU$20 30 Day Prepaid Starter Pack to just AU$2.90. Customers will also receive 10GB bonus data for their first month’s renewal (Offer lasts until 30/10/22).