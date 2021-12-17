Best Aussie mobile phone plan deals for December 2021

(PC World) on

Credit: Dreamstime: Yeyzaveta Pyrozhkova

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone for 2021, but a new set of mobile deals have arrived just in time for Christmas. Discounted monthly plan fees, bonus data and fee reductions on plan renewals dominate the deals on offer for December, some of which will continue on into 2022. Here’s our pick of the best:

Boost Mobile - SIM sale

Boost has a SIM sale, now offering its $30 SIM for only AU$10 (Offer lasts until 29/12/21).

Amaysim - Renewal offer

Amaysim has sliced AU$20 off the cost of the first month’s renewal on its $40 Unlimited Plan. Customers will also receive 38GB extra data on their first renewal (Offer lasts until 31/01/22).

Belong - Double data

Belong has doubled the monthly data for 12 months across all of the company’s plans (Offer lasts until 13/01/22).

Kogan - Renewal offer

Kogan has discounted the first renewal of its AU$20 30 Day Prepaid Starter Pack to just AU$2.90. Customers will also receive 10GB bonus data for their first month’s renewal (Offer lasts until 30/10/22).

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags smartphonesmobile phoneskoganmobile plansamaysimboostBelong

Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?