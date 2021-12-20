Apple releases first beta of iOS 15.3

iOS 15.3 starts its beta run just before the holidays.

After a strange false start, Apple has started its beta test of iOS 15.3. The company did not release the iOS 15.3 beta on December 17, but eagle-eyed observers found that the developer's site page for the download simply had the whole iOS 15.3 section commented out of the HTML.

Some hours later, the beta version was officially released to developers. It's unclear why the download page had the iOS 15.3 section commented out, and for now there doesn't appear to be any new features in this release. We'll update this article as future beta builds are released or features are discovered.

What's new in iOS 15.3

We're not aware of any new features in the first build of iOS 15.3, but it's not uncommon for some beta builds to incorporate bugfixes or support for hidden, unannounced features or services. Later builds may reveal other changes. We'll update this article as we learn more.

How to get the iOS 15.3 beta

If you're interested in beta-testing iOS 15.3 (or iPadOS 15.3), you should do so on a device that is not your primary everyday iPhone or iPad.

Registered developers can go to developer.apple.com/download using the device upon which they wish to run the beta. From there, you can download a developer beta profile. Head to Settings General VPN Device Management to enable the beta profile. Then your iPhone or iPad will restart, and you can go to Settings General Software Update to download the latest version.

To participate in the public beta test (which usually gets beta builds between a few hours and a day after the developers do), head to beta.apple.com using the device upon which you wish to run the beta. From there, you can download a developer beta profile. Head to Settings General VPN Device Management to enable the beta profile. Then your iPhone or iPad will restart, and you can go to Settings General Software Update to download the latest version.

Jason Cross

Jason Cross

