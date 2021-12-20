How to fix an ‘Apple ID has not yet been used with the App Store’ error

You might receive a prompt that appears to bar your way with a new Apple ID, but there’s a trick or two.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Your Apple ID may need to be primed to proceed.

Apple has made Apple ID the pivot point around which all purchases and synchronization occurs across its stores, iCloud, and your devices. But what to do when you set up a new Apple ID for yourself or are helping someone else, and you see the error in macOS, This Apple ID has not yet been used with the App Store?

That prompt should also come with a pair of buttons: Cancel and Review. Click Review and you should be presented with terms and conditions you can read through and click to agree with. You may also be prompted to enter or confirm payment and other information.

However, some readers report that macOS stalls at this point. Here are a few tricks that work:

  • Click Review repeatedly. Some people have only had a response after a second or subsequent click.
  • Try to download a free app at the Mac App Store.
  • Log in at appleid.apple.com and make sure you have payment information stored there.
  • Launch Music or iTunes and attempt to sign in with the Apple ID. This provides a different route that may complete successfully. Because Apple uses the same information across its stores, that should resolve the App Store issue.

This Mac 911 article is in response to a question submitted by Macworld reader Daniela.

Ask Mac 911

We've compiled a list of the questions we get asked most frequently, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we're always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screen captures as appropriate and whether you want your full name used. Not every question will be answered, we don't reply to email, and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Glenn Fleishman

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?