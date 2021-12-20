body>

Video editing is one of the most strenuous tasks you can put your PC through, so when you're shopping for a laptop for video editing, you'll want to make sure you're loading up with some heavy hardware firepower. You don't necessarily need the absolute highest-end gear, however, and the processor and graphics inside the notebook are just part of the equation. Simply buying a gaming laptop and calling it a day might be enough if you're just casually streaming or creating videos, but serious video editors will also want to take into account the quality of the display and port selection, among other factors.

A lot of notebooks have crossed our test labs in our quest to find the best laptops. Read on for our picks for the best laptops for video editing, followed by buying advice and information on how we tested. You may also want to check out our roundup of the best laptop deals to scout for discounts on content creation notebooks. We update it daily with the freshest new sales.

What to look for in a laptop for video editing

The most important thing to look for in a laptop for video editing is its CPU and GPU. The faster your hardware, the faster your edits, essentially. In addition to subjecting all of the laptops above to our usual battery of benchmarks, we also ran the UL Procyon Video Editing Test on several high-powered laptops to see which hardware performs best for this sort of work. The benchmark tasks Adobe Premiere with importing two different video projects, applying visual effects such as color grading and transitions, and then exporting it using H.264, H.265 at both 1080p and 4K.

Right-click and select open in new tab to see in full resolution. Gordon Mah Ung / IDG

The best performance came from big, heavy laptops running Intel's latest 11th-generation processors, though notebooks with AMD's beefy Ryzen 9 processors came in just behind, with 10th-gen Intel chips still putting up a respectable score. The best-performing laptops all paired modern Intel CPUs with Nvidia's RTX 30-series GPUs, which isn't surprising as both companies have invested a lot of time and resources into optimizing their Adobe performance.

The GPU matters more than CPU in Premiere Pro, though things reach a point of diminishing returns very quickly. Notebooks wielding top-tier RTX 3080 graphics are indeed faster at video editing than laptops with more modest RTX 3060 graphics, but not by that much. If you look at the scores from the Dell XPS 17 9710, its GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU is maybe 14 percent slower than the fastest RTX 3080 in the MSI GE76 Raider. That's not a lot, especially when you consider how big and thick the GE76 Raider is compared to the Dell laptop.

In general, having any sort of discrete graphics is preferred, with at least an RTX 3060 recommended for serious video editing.

Video editing is very workflow dependent however. Your particular task and tool might be more CPU intensive, or lean more on the GPU than Premiere. If so, adjust your priorities accordingly. The selections above should all be great well-rounded options, however. Intel and Nvidia have spent years building up tools like Quick Sync and CUDA, respectively, and many video editing apps can see significant speed boosts because of it. AMD hardware does fine for video editing, but we recommend sticking to Intel and Nvidia unless you have a strong reason otherwise, especially if your workflow relies on their vendor-specific software optimizations.

If you're transferring video from a camera, an SD card port (like this one on the Dell XPS 17) is essential, unless you're comfortable plugging an SD card adapter into a high-speed USB or Thunderbolt port. Gordon Mah Ung/IDG

It's not all about the internals though. PCWorld video director Adam Patrick Murray stresses that an ideal laptop for video editing includes an SD card reader for grabbing video off a camera. He also recommends opting for a notebook with a 4K, 60Hz panel over the ultra-fast 1080p panels often found on gaming laptops that would otherwise be ideal for video editing. You need a 4K panel to edit 4K videos well, and blazing-fast refresh rates don't mean anything for video editing like they do for gaming. If color accuracy matters to you—it might not if you're only creating casual videos for your personal YouTube channel, for example—then support for the full DCI-P3 color gamut is also a must, along with Delta E 2 color accuracy.

You won't often find those sorts of specs listed for (or supported by) gaming laptops, but dedicated content creation laptops should include that information. That said, if you want the fastest possible laptop for video editing that can also satisfy your gaming proclivities, you can always pair that burly gaming laptop with a color-accurate external monitor for creation tasks.

If you're looking for a more general purpose notebook, be sure to check out our guide to the best laptops for picks for every budget. You may also find solid laptops for video editing for cheap in our roundup of the best laptop deals, which we update daily with the latest sales.