Webkit team details Safari 15.2’s expanded wide color gamut support

Apple's browser now support P3 for creating canvas contexts.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

For most of us, the release of Safari 15.2 as part of iOS 15.2 and macOS 12.1 came and went with little fanfare. On the surface, it was a standard maintenance release with bug fixes and security improvements. But a blog post by the WebKit team outlines a new feature that will have a big impact on web viewing.

As Cameron McCormack explains, sites using Safari 15.2 can now choose between two color spaces for creating canvas contexts (basically anything other than images and text): the standard sRGB and wide-color P3. Apple users will recognize the P3 color space that has been used in Mac and iPhone screens since 2015, but until now neither Chrome nor Safari took full advantage of it for anything other than images. Safari 15.2 changes that with support for creating 2D canvas contexts using Apple's Display P3 color space, which will bring richer colors to page elements.

The change won't be immediate. For one, Safari's default space will still be sRGB, McCormack explains, to avoid the performance overhead of color space conversions with existing content. For another, developers will need to request the P3 space for each canvas element, which will require a bit of work.

McCormack says Safari is the first browser to support drawing shapes, text, gradients, and shadows with wide gamut CSS colors on Display P3 canvases, so until other browsers get on board, it's unlikely that many sites will make the switch. And despite the difference in intensity between sRGB and Display P3, most designers won't bother to adopt the new space until at least Chrome adds support.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?