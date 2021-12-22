When Apple the brand loses, Apple the company still wins

A bill Apple seemingly supports but has been lobbying against appears dead.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Congratulations, Apple! The legislations that you have been lobbying against has been torpedoed in the Senate! Also, condolences, Apple. Several things you say you are for are going to be harder to achieve now.

President Biden's Baby Buggy Bumpers bill… no, wait, that's not it. Banana Bumble Bingo bill. No. No. Uh… Build Back Better bill! That's it. The one Apple has reportedly been lobbying against for months. How silly of the Macalope. Anyway, it suffered a severe setback in the Senate as Joe Manchin (D-Coal) declared he would not vote for it, saying, and the Macalope is not at all quoting here: Look at me, look at me, oh, god, please everyone look at me.

He did not actually say that. It just seems like he's constantly saying that.

What was in this legislation that has to do with Apple? Well, for a company that loves to tell us how much it values the environment, a clean energy standard that would decarbonize the electric grid. Surely Apple is for that, right? Well, if it is it has a funny way of showing it.

The plan would have also made it harder for companies to manipulate tax loopholes to reduce their effective tax rate to almost nothing or, in many cases, actually nothing. These would be the loopholes that someone from Apple told Congress back in 2013 that the company was in favor of eliminating.

Who was that again? Let's see. Hmm. Just gonna look it up here… Some Tim Cook fella. Probably a low-level paper pusher. Not familiar with his work.

Macalope

IDG

Now, this criticism sticks less than the environmental issues because the proposal doesn't end loopholes, it just tries to do an end-run around them.

But Apple proudly declaring it pays all the taxes it legally has to while using its considerable power to lobby against having to pay what the rest of us pay is, pun very much intended, pretty rich.

The horny one isn't saying Apple should lobby for the things he wants. They've never once lobbied for the Alfalfa Affordability Act. Not once. And that hasn't stopped the Macalope from having enough Mac boxes in his basement that he could build a considerable fort with them. Not that he's ever done that. That you know of.

No, he's saying Apple shouldn't lobby. At all. It didn't used to lobby and the Macalope preferred it that way.

Look, the Macalope is not a policy wonk (although he briefly worked in DC). He's not an expert in climate dynamics (he just listens to experts in climate dynamics). He's not a tax accountant (although he was once a corporate accountant). He's not a cereal or a floor wax (although one day we all will be as our atoms are recycled continuously on this planet until the sun one day explodes, sending them back to the cosmos).

But he knows when people are talking out of both sides of their mouths. You don't have to be much of an expert in anything other than people to recognize that.

Is Apple doing anything that other companies — like Microsoft, Alphabet and Facebook — aren't also doing? No. And that's what's disappointing.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
The Macalope

The Macalope

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?