The iPhone 14’s camera might still suck at zooming

Periscope lens reportedly planned for iPhone 15.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

When Apple launched the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro with relatively minor enhancements to the camera array, we were OK with it. Rumors were already swirling about massive changes to the iPhone 14's camera, including one of our most anticipated features: a periscope lens for superior zoom capabilities.

Now it looks like that might not happen. While previous rumors suggested Apple would be adding new zoom capabilities to the iPhone 14, to a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is planning a periscope lens for the iPhone 15 in 2023, meaning we'll go another generation taking terrible telephoto photos. Apple's iPhone zoom falls woefully short of its competitors with a 3X optical zoom on the Pro models and 2X on the non-Pro models and a barely usable digital zoom. A periscope camera will allow Apple to push optical zoom to 10X and vastly improve the range and quality of digital zoom.

A periscope lens works much like a submarine, using mirrors and prisms to reflect light and magnify images. A folded design allows a much larger camera to fit inside a smartphone frame without needing to dramatically increase the thickness or the size of the camera array.

Several premium Android phones already use periscope lens for their zoom cameras, including the Samsung Galaxy S21, Vivo X70 Pro+, and Huawei P50. Samsung has shipped phones with 100X zoom for years, underscoring the capabilities of a periscope lens. Apple often ships major camera features several generations behind its competitors to ensure a top-notch experience as most recently seen with night mode.

Apple is expected to add a 48MP camera in the iPhone 14 for sharper photos and 8K videos along with a new design and cheaper Max model.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?