DuckDuckGo is building a privacy-first desktop browser for macOS

The search-engine company is expanding its offerings from mobile to desktop.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

DuckDuckGo started as a simple idea: A search engine site that respects your privacy. It doesn't remember your searches, store information about you, embed trackers, or in any other way violate your privacy.

It works well and has become quite popular, so the company wanted to go further. First, it built a mobile browser for iOS and Android that's just as privacy-minded as the search engine with has a nifty Fire Button that instantly burns all your data and local history. It enforces encryption, blocks hidden trackers, and more.

In a blog post summing up the company's accomplishments through 2021, the company revealed that a desktop browser is also on the way for multiple platforms, starting with macOS.

The announcement is light on details, but DuckDuckGo says the browser is built around OS-provided rendering engines, (which means WebKit on macOS) rather than creating a new Chromium fork or something similar. There are no privacy levels or warnings, just always-on protection from various forms of tracking and fingerprinting. It's intended to be a light, simple, clean everyday browser.

If you're interested in trying it out, the Senior Product Director has tweeted that they are looking for some beta testers.

The blog post claims that, Compared to Chrome, the DuckDuckGo app for desktop is cleaner, way more private, and early tests have found it significantly faster too! It's been a while since a new exciting web browser came around for the Mac, so we're definitely excited to give it a try.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Jason Cross

Jason Cross

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?