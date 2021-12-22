If Microsoft Word’s document scrolling has gone awry, here’s a fix

My wife felt like she was back at a typewriter: her text in Word kept scrolling rightward as she typed, moving the left edge of her virtual paper off the screen to the left. She expected to hear a bell ding and have to find a virtual carriage-return lever.

Fortunately, the problem in Word was simple to fix: a negative right margin was the culprit. (And the solution discovered by our 14-year-old, proving that the Mac 911 impulse is a family inclination.) This can be set by accident when you set up style sheets or use the Format Paragraph dialog to configure margins.

  • With a style sheet, choose Format Style, select the style sheet, and click Modify. From the Format menu in the lower-left corner, select Paragraph and set Right under Indentation to 0 or a positive value.
  • To modify local formatting, select within an offending paragraph or select a range of text or all text, and then choose Format Paragraph and change the value for Right in the Indentation section.
You might think you've moved into typewriter mode with a negative margin.
Fortunately, it's easy to fix by setting Right to 0.

Glenn Fleishman

Macworld.com
