The Full Nerd ep 200: We eat our words edition

It's paper eating time!

(PC World (US online))

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray wrap up episode 200 of The Full Nerd with the holiday tradition of eating their own words.

Journalists make predictions all the time, and normally there's no consequences for being flat-out wrong. For example, we said Intel would not introduce a 10nm desktop CPU in 2021 (wrong), AMD would introduce a Zen-based Threadripper this year (wrong), and Microsoft's long-awaited DirectStorage would finally appear (wrong). We at The Full Nerd were wrong. In the spirit of accountability, the TFN crew invites you to watch as we admit to and suffer the shame of our poor 2021 forecasts.

Even more impressive, for this 200th episode, we go back and look at predictions we made from the 100th episode in 2019 that were also wrong, and right. We finally cap off the episode with our predictions for what the world will look like in 2025, when we should be on episode 300 of The Full Nerd.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 200 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you're there!) or listen to it on Megaphone.fm if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We're also on Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/IDG8935300959

If you want to wear your geekiness on your sleeve, check out our Full Nerd merch! We just rolled out some new designs so you can proudly proclaim that you're a friend of the show, or your love of 19Ã—10 gaming. (If you know, you know.)

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we'll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd's Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!

Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

