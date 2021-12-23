Vodafone offers $1200 handset vouchers

Credit: Dreamstime: nycRuss

With strong demand for the Apple iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy Flip3 5G at the retailers, it's no surprise that major carriers have begun offering promotions on these products.

Vodafone is offering handset vouchers of AU$1200 when customers sign up to the company's new SIM Promo Plans. That means while the promotion lasts, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 128GB on a 24-month AU$99 SIM Promo Plan upfront for the reduced price of AU$149 (usually costs AU$1,349), and the Samsung Galaxy Flip3 5G for AU$0 upfront on a 24-month AU$99 SIM Promo Plan.

The new plans offer up to 200GB of max speed data per month. You can view the details and handsets on offer under the voucher promotion at Vodafone.







