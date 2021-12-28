Relive Apple’s golden years with this incredible Monterey-Mac OS 9 mashup

How would Zoom, Chrome, and Notes look in 1999?

(Macworld.com) on

While everyone else is reflecting on the last 12 months, a graphic designer has created a project that goes back even further than the beginning of 2021—way further.

Michael Feeney's (mac)OStalgia project is a fascinating look at how macOS Monterey would look in 1999 before OS X ever came along. As he describes it, (mac)OStalgia explores how his work-from-home routine in 2021 would look with the limitations of yesterday. Unreliable internet, little disk storage, macOS 9, and much more.

It's all here: Chrome, Zoom, Notes, Spotify, even Slack, and Figma, all looking and working as well (or not) as they would in 1999. Feeney's project is most impressive for its attention to detail, capturing the beauty and simplicity of macOS 9 while highlighting how today's apps would struggle. Check out some images below and watch the whole video above—and be sure to stay for a clever surprise at the end.

macOS 9 zoom

Michael Feeney/macOStalgia

macOS 9 chrome

Michael Feeney/macOStalgia

macOS 9 desktop

Michael Feeney/macOStalgia

macOS 9 slack login

Michael Feeney/macOStalgia

macOS 9 slack

Michael Feeney/macOStalgia

Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
