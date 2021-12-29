The iPhone’s SIM may be the next legacy feature to bite the dust

One step closer to a completely sealed iPhone.

(Macworld.com) on

You won't find too many features from the original iPhone on the iPhone 13, and a new rumor suggests one of the last remaining ones is on the way out.

DylanDKT on Twitter has confirmed a series of sketchy rumors that Apple is planning to dump the SIM card tray as soon as the iPhone 15. He wrote on Monday that he is in agreement with recent rumors regarding the removal of the physical SIM card tray, and shared a post from February reporting that Apple was testing an undisclosed iPhone model with only eSim.

Removing the SIM slot makes sense for Apple. It has used eSim alongside the physical slot for years and has made no secret of its hatred for physical ports. The benefits of eSIM are numerous: they can't be lost, they have more memory, they can store multiple cell profiles, etc. It's also extremely small compared to a SIM slot so it will take up far less room inside the phone, freeing space for battery and other components.

However, one drawback of eSim is that you can't pop out a card and put it into a new phone in the event of an emergency or if you just want to temporarily switch to a different phone. Each time you change phones you'll need to call your carrier to switch the eSim service, which will likely result in an activation fee.

Apple is rumored to be considering an eSIM-only iPhone for the 2023 Pro models, which means the iPhone 14 will likely still have a slot.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?