LastPass admits attack but assures master passwords are safe

Users are reporting suspicious login activity.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

One of the most popular and highly recommended password managers may be a little less secure after multiple users have reported phantom login attempts from foreign countries.

LastPass is investigating reports of a possible attack on its servers and assuring users that it will continue to take steps designed to ensure that LastPass, its users, and their data remain protected and secure. However, the company believes the activity is related to attempted ‘credential stuffing' activity, in which a malicious or bad actor attempts to access user accounts (in this case, LastPass) using email addresses and passwords obtained from third-party breaches related to other unaffiliated services, according to a statement sent to AppleInsider.

The company claims there is no evidence to suggest that any accounts were compromised.

Still, it's a troubling turn of events for one of the premier password manager on the net. LastPass boasts millions of users of its service, which stores passwords in an encrypted online vault accessible on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Macs. Users access their vault using a master password, which is what users fear may have been compromised.

In 2019, LastPass resolved a browser extension bug that could have resulted in site credentials filled by LastPass to be exposed.

If you have a LastPass account, it's probably a good idea to change your master password, though some users report suspicious activity even after changing their password. It's also a good idea to turn on two-factor authentication, which adds a second login method (SMS, OTP, or biometric) in addition to your password for an extra layer of security.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?