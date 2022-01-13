iOS 15 bug could send your iPhone into an endless loop of crashes

Researcher outlines vulnerability tied to iCloud and HomeKit.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

A security researcher has reported an iOS 15.2 bug that can render an iPhone completely useless even after a restore. Apple apparently is aware of the bug and promises a fix in early 2022.

Trevor Spiniolas has discovered a bug that can be exploited through the HomeKit API. An attacker exploiting the bug would use the API to change the names of a user's HomeKit devices to something extremely lengthy (the test name had 500,000 characters), which will in turn be backed up to the associated iCloud account. If the user has Home devices enabled in Control Center, the iPhone will become unresponsive.

Spiniolas says rebooting or restoring the device doesn't help as long as the user continues to sign into the same iCloud account. There are workarounds but the only fix would be to rename the HomeKit devices using the API.

Apple is aware of the issue, according to Spiniolas, who reported the bug in August. He says he informed Apple he would be publishing the results of his findings in January 2022 and criticizes Apple's lack of transparency that poses a risk to the millions of people who use Apple products in their day-to-day lives by reducing Apple's accountability on security matters. He says Apple has delayed the fix, which was originally due to arrive in December, until early 2022.

While it may seem like a farfetched case, Spiniolas warns that the issue raises the possibility of ransomware. In addition to changing the names of a user's HomeKit devices, he also paints a picture where an attacker could also send invitations to a Home containing the malicious data to users on any of the described iOS versions, even if they don't have a HomeKit device.

He purports that an attacker could use email addresses resembling Apple services or HomeKit products to trick less tech-savvy users (or even those who are curious) into accepting the invitation and then demand payment via email in return for fixing the issue.

Spiniolas outlines how to fix the issue by restoring the iPhone without signing into the same iCloud account, then singing in after setup and immediately disabling the Home switch. He also recommends removing Home shortcuts from the Control Center.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?