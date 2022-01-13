The Nextbase IQ 4K dash cam uses clever AI to keep you safe

body>

The Nextbase IQ, revealed at CES 2022, promises to be the best of all dash cam worlds. Not only does it provide its own Wi-Fi and 4G connections (no phone required), it ponies up voice activation, three-channel exterior/interior/rear 1080/1440/2160p captures, GPS, and a host of advanced safety features marching under the banner of NXT Tech.

NXT Tech includes live views from anywhere via the Web, definable alerts for occasions when others are driving your vehicle, and even a spatial awareness function that attempts to anticipate and record accidentsâ€“driver present or no. Said spatial awareness also spawns warning about possible collisions with other vehicles of pedestrians. Driver drowsiness abatement as well as notification of emergency services round out the safety package.

There are also undoubtedly a host of normal dash cam features. Nextbase is a long-time player in the field and knows all the tricks. Also, while the Nextbase IQ doesn't require a phone to operate, there is of course a phone app for configuration, live monitoring, and general management.

The dash cam itself is an unusually handsome, intelligent design shared by both the main front/interior camera, and the optional 1440p rear camera. The image above shows their relative size. Note that the rings vary in color according the state of the dash cam. Sweet.

Pricing for the Nextbase IQ was not available at this time, but the company is playing in the top end of the field. Given a 4G connection, don't expect it in the bargain bin.