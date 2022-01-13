Alienware’s m17 R5 Ryzen Edition is all red

Alienware's m17 R5 will support AMD Advantage and run a Ryzen and Radeon.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

AMD fans looking for an Alienware laptop that flies the flag will finally get their wish with Alienware's new m17 R5 Ryzen Edition, which kicks not just Intel to the curb, but Nvidia too.

The Alienware m17 R5 is available with up to a Ryzen 9 6980HX CPU, which can hit boost clocks of 5GHz. It can be paired with AMD's new Radeon RX 6850M XT with 12GB of GDDR6 memory or the Radeon RX6700M with 10GB of RAM. Alienware doesn't completely abandon its Nvidia fans, however. While the AMD faithful can buy a Ryzen plus Radeon configuration, the company will also offer Nvidia GPUs, from GeForce RTX 3050 Ti through its GeForce RTX 3080 (and presumably Ti versions too).

Reach for the red pill though and you get AMD's newest SmartShift Max feature, which is more aggressive about shifting power between the AMD CPU and the AMD GPU than the original version of SmartShift. SmartShift Max on the Radeon RX 6580M XT can offer a maximum of 175 watts boosted to the GPU because the CPU is more willing to share. AMD officials also said they found that many less graphically challenged games can gain by the more aggressive power shifting to the CPU.

Image of Alienware AMD Advantage laptop

Alienware m17 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming notebook, code name Axiom 17 with HD Camera

Dell

That might be why the company opted for a vapor chamber design only on laptops with the Ryzen 9 and Radeon RX 6850M XT. Vapor chambers are typically larger and thus can cool more effectively than a typical heat pipe design. AMD's other new feature is Smart Access graphics, which is essentially its take on Nvidia's G-Sync Advanced that lets the laptop shift between a direct connection between the discrete GPU and screen for better performance and lower latency and the Ryzen's onboard graphics as an intermediary to save power.

As AMD's new 6000-series goes all in on DDR5, the m17 R5 Ryzen Edition features a pair of memory slots with available options from 8GB to 64GB and, surprisingly, single-channel and dual-channel configurations.

For storage, Alienware stuffs two M.2 slots into the laptop and offers options from 256GB to 4TB using a single M.2 as well as the ability to run both M.2 but with smaller capacities, such as two 1TB SSDs. The battery capacity ranges from a 64 watt-hour battery to a 97 watt-hour battery.

The 17.3-inch panel is a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio screen with options ranging from FHD to 4K UHD, and frame rates up to 360Hz for the 1080p panel or up to 120Hz for the 4K screen.

Being a big, powerful gaming laptop, it won't be light at 7.3 pounds plus the weight of its 240-watt brick but at least you get your all AMD-based Alienware at last, Team Red. Expect to find the Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition available this spring starting at $1,599.

Image of Alienware AMD Advantage laptop

Alienware m17 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming notebook, code name Axiom 17

Dell

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?