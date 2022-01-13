Even Apple said this MSI laptop smokes the M1 Max MacBook Pro, and it just got faster

MSI's updated GE76 Raider gets even more faster than Apple's vaunted M1 Max MacBook Pro.

(PC World (US online)) on

body>

Few things are guaranteed, but we can tell you without a doubt that MSI's updated GE76 Raider is faster than Apple's touted MacBook Pro 16.

How do we know? Because Apple has already admitted the older GE76 Raider—our favorite gaming notebook of 2021—was faster than its M1 Max-based MacBook Pro 16, and MSI just updated it's CPU, GPU, and cooling system to make it even faster.

While the older faster than MacBook Pro 16 featured up to an 8-core Intel Core i9-11980HK and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, it now goes up to an Intel's new 14-core Alder Lake Core i9-12900HK and Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU.

While we don't know too much about how the Core i9-12900HK performs in a laptop just yet (it was only announced Tuesday), some vendors have said it's 40 percent faster than its predecessor. Besides the Alder Lake buff, MSI said the GE76 Raider features a new phase-change liquid metal pad that changes from solid to liquid at 58 degrees Celsius. MSI said the new phase-change liquid metal pad is a more reliable and efficient thermal interface material than conventional pastes and liquid metals being used today, which can increase the CPU's performance by 10 percent. Likewise, Nvidia hasn't spilled details GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU's performance yet except to say it outperforms a Titan RTX desktop GPU—yes, a desktop Titan RTX.

That means the GE76 Raider is going to definitely be faster than the model it replaces, which again, Apple already admitted was faster than the M1 Max MacBook during its keynote (albeit while using more power.) The other feature of the GE76 Raider that we can guarantee is also faster is its SD card reader, which supports those radically fast new SD Express cards. The Apple MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 have taken some dings for only having an plain UHS-II card reader. To be fair, one advantage the UHS-II gives you over SD Express is legacy SD Card support. On cards other than SD Express, the slots fall back to UHS-I speeds.

Other new features in the GE76 Raider include support for 32GB of DDR5/4800 RAM (with a maximum of 64GB) and a 4K 120Hz panel. Much of the rest of the GE76 Raider remains the same with NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage, Wi-Fi 6E, and Thunderbolt 4.

MSI said the laptop will be available for pre-order on Jan. 25th, with ship dates in early February. The price? Well, let's just say it's a little Apple-like with the top-end configuration reaching $4,199.

Image of MSI GE76 Raider with 12th Gen Intel Core i9 and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPUThe RGB is what makes the GE76 RaIder with 12th gen Core i9 and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop go faster than the M1 Max MacBook Pro.

MSI

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Gordon Mah Ung

Gordon Mah Ung

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?