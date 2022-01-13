Lenovo’s newest monitors offer sleek modular cameras and soundbars

The combined system could be handy for IT managers looking for easy video conferencing tools

(PC World (US online))

These days you can assume that someone who buys a desktop monitor will also, at some point, need a camera for video conferencing. That's the idea behind Lenovo's latest ThinkVision monitors, revealed today at CES 2022. Instead of leaving it to separate accessories, the 27-inch monitors are designed with modular add-ons: a camera, a soundbar, or both at once. It's a sleek solution, especially if you're buying for an office full of users.

The ThinkVision P27h-30 and P27q-30 are mostly identical, boasting lightweight designs, 27-inch QHD (2560Ã—1440) panels, and ergonomically adjustable stands. The premium Q variant gets some extra connection prowess, as it's designed to be plugged into a USB-C laptop with a single cable delivering up to 100 watts of power, on top of a USB hub, DisplayPort multi-monitor linking, and an integrated KVM switch. It even includes a hard Ethernet port.

Lenovo P27h-30 monitor ports

Lenovo

But the big news here are the add-ons. Both screens come with a VOIP module connection on the rear, a dedicated USB port that perfectly fits one or more of the modules designed for it. Customers can choose between the MS30 soundbar (dual 2-watt speakers), MS60 webcam (full HD video, autofocus, dual microphones, and a choice of 65-, 78-, or 90-degree views), or plug them both in at the same time with an adapter.

Lenovo modular sound bar and webcam

Lenovo

The system is undeniably sleek, but I can't see too many IT managers rushing to get orders in if they stay compatible with only one set of monitors. Perhaps if Lenovo starts adding in a modular dock to all its screens, they'll get popular as an easy, cable-free solution. The new ThinkVision P27h-30 and P27q-30 monitors go on sale in July for $500 and $700, respectively, with the MS30 soundbar going for $40 and the MS60 webcam at a pricey $130.

Michael Crider

Michael Crider

PC World (US online)
