Lenovo’s newest monitors offer sleek modular cameras and soundbars

These days you can assume that someone who buys a desktop monitor will also, at some point, need a camera for video conferencing. That's the idea behind Lenovo's latest ThinkVision monitors, revealed today at CES 2022. Instead of leaving it to separate accessories, the 27-inch monitors are designed with modular add-ons: a camera, a soundbar, or both at once. It's a sleek solution, especially if you're buying for an office full of users.

The ThinkVision P27h-30 and P27q-30 are mostly identical, boasting lightweight designs, 27-inch QHD (2560Ã—1440) panels, and ergonomically adjustable stands. The premium Q variant gets some extra connection prowess, as it's designed to be plugged into a USB-C laptop with a single cable delivering up to 100 watts of power, on top of a USB hub, DisplayPort multi-monitor linking, and an integrated KVM switch. It even includes a hard Ethernet port.

But the big news here are the add-ons. Both screens come with a VOIP module connection on the rear, a dedicated USB port that perfectly fits one or more of the modules designed for it. Customers can choose between the MS30 soundbar (dual 2-watt speakers), MS60 webcam (full HD video, autofocus, dual microphones, and a choice of 65-, 78-, or 90-degree views), or plug them both in at the same time with an adapter.

The system is undeniably sleek, but I can't see too many IT managers rushing to get orders in if they stay compatible with only one set of monitors. Perhaps if Lenovo starts adding in a modular dock to all its screens, they'll get popular as an easy, cable-free solution. The new ThinkVision P27h-30 and P27q-30 monitors go on sale in July for $500 and $700, respectively, with the MS30 soundbar going for $40 and the MS60 webcam at a pricey $130.