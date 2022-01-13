5 cool CES products for your iPhone and Mac you probably missed

It wasn't all PCs and Android phones.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

The annual Consumer Electronics Show isn't all that important for Apple fans, with a have focus on PCs and Android phones, but that doesn't mean Apple and the iPhone aren't still represented. Here are five Apple-related announcements that you might have missed.

Targus Cypress Hero Backpack with Find My

If you want to protect your Mac against loss or theft, you can turn on Find My or pop an AirTag into the bag you're carrying it in. But if you want to track your entire traveling setup if it's swiped or misplaced, Targus's Cypress Hero Backpack with Apple Find My will fit the bill. Available in spring/summer for $150, the backpack is made from sustainable materials constructed from 26 recycled plastic water bottles and includes a rechargeable ultra wideband tracker built right into it. So if you leave your bag behind you'll be able track it down before full-blown panic sets in.

Targus Cypress Hero Backpack

The Targus Cypress Hero Backpack hooks into Apple's Find My network.

Targus

OWC Atlas S Pro SD UHS-II V90

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro brought back the SDXC card slot so you can easily swap large files and free up extra storage. Any old card will work, but if you want the best speeds, you'll need to get a SD UHS-II V90 card. And if you want the very best speeds, you'll want to check out OWC's new Atlas S Pro cards.

OWC Atlas S Pro

OWC's Atlas S Pro SD UHS-II V90 promises actual speeds up to 276MB/s write and 290MB/s read.

OWC

OWC says the cards will get real-world performance up to 276MB/s write and 290MB/s read speeds, which is a lot faster than other memory cards and says they're ideal for professional photographers, videographers, and content creators who need to capture every crucial moment at confidently one-time events like sports, weddings, and concerts. They're available now starting at $49 for 32GB and top off at $299 for 256GB.

TP-Link has long made some of the most affordable and reliable smart home products around, but despite assurances over the years, most of them haven't worked with HomeKit. That's changing with its European Tapo line, which is coming to the U.S. for the first time. As a separate brand from its popular Kasa line, Tapo promises broad compatibility and insightful industry awareness and reliable production practices.

Tapo bulb

TP-Link finally has a line of smart devices that are compatible with HomeKit.

TP-Link

Among the first crop of products are switches, plugs, security cameras, and a hub, hopefully for prices as competitive as Kasa. The Tapo line also includes a range of smart lighting products starting with an LED light strip and a light bulb. The product range should be available in the second quarter.

Scosche MagSafe speakers

With a lineup limited to cases and batteries, MagSafe hasn't quite lived up to the promise it had when Apple launched it more than a year ago. If CES is any indication, that could change in 2022. Smartphone accessory maker Scosche has unveiled a pair of unique speakers that take advantage of Apple's MagSafe mechanism for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

Scosche magsafe speaker

Scosche

The BoomCanMS ($40, shipping spring) is an IPX7 portable mini speaker that attaches to the back of the iPhone and gets five hours of playback on a 1.5-hour charge. The BoomBottleMS ($130, shipping summer) is a cylindrical speaker with a MagSafe pad at the top to attach the iPhone. It has two passive subwoofers and 10W speakers as well as an audio equalizer and a built-in bottle opener. Like the BoomCanMS, it's IPX7 water resistant. Both devices merely utilize MagSafe to stay firmly connected rather than add any extra features, but it's still nice to see companies embracing the platform.

Eve HomeKit devices

Smart home products are always a big deal at CES, but Apple usually gets left out of the fun. Not this year. Among the numerous HomeKit announcements was a pair of products by Eve Systems designed to seamlessly integrate with the iPhone and iCloud+.

Eve camera

Eve

The Eve Outdoor Cam ($250) and MotionBlinds can be accessed with an iPhone or iPad locally or remotely when setting up a HomePod or Apple TV as a home hub. The cam is a combination of a 1080p outdoor security camera and an LED floodlight. It
records video at 24 frames per second and stores the encrypted file in the user's iCloud account, using Apple's HomeKit Secure Video.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?