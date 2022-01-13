The Full Nerd Special Episode: AMD talks V-Cache, Ryzen 6000, and AM5

body>

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray are joined by AMD's Frank Azor and Robert Hallock to talk Ryzen 7 with V-Cache, DDR5 supplies, and whether Ryzen 6000 can take on Intel's 12th-gen Alder Lake.

AMD dropped the kitchen sink on us at CES 2022, announcing everything from Ryzen 6000 laptop CPUs and V-Cache Ryzen to a new budget GPU, 200 new AMD-based laptops, and even Zen 4 and AM5. With so much to absorb, the Full Nerd crew got to dive into details of why Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the only chip for V-Cache and whether a 16-core Ryzen 9 V-Cache chip makes sense.

AMD also offers perspective on why it was so hard to find an AMD Ryzen CPU paired with the very best GeForce GPUs last year and if that will change this year finally.

