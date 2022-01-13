The iMac G4 at 20: In pictures

body>

Twenty years ago, Steve Jobs took the stage at Macworld San Francisco and introduced the iMac G4 to an awestruck crowd. It's still as impressive now as it was all those years ago.

All photos by Roman Loyola/IDG

The iMac G4 was full of incredible details: The vents and grille, the chrome underside the covered the RAM door, and of course the incredible pivoting arm that held the display.

The iMac G4 wasn't just a revolutionary and mind-blowing computer in 2002, it's still one now. Endlessly adjustable and drop-dead gorgeous, the iMac G4 redefined our expectations of what a PC could be.

The iMac G4 looks just as great next to a HomePod as the new 24-inch iMac. If Apple released a retro version, we're pretty sure it would still sell out in minutes.