The iMac G4 at 20: In pictures

Take a trip down memory lane with these iMac G4 pictures.

(Macworld.com) on

body>

Twenty years ago, Steve Jobs took the stage at Macworld San Francisco and introduced the iMac G4 to an awestruck crowd. It's still as impressive now as it was all those years ago.

All photos by Roman Loyola/IDG

iMac G4 arm
iMac G4 RAM AirPort
iMac G4 arm
iMac G4 bottom screw
iMac G4 Apple Computer TM
iMac G4 bottom

The iMac G4 was full of incredible details: The vents and grille, the chrome underside the covered the RAM door, and of course the incredible pivoting arm that held the display.

iMac G4 screen back
iMac G4 baseiMac G4 base
iMac G4 arm
iMac G4 side view

The iMac G4 wasn't just a revolutionary and mind-blowing computer in 2002, it's still one now. Endlessly adjustable and drop-dead gorgeous, the iMac G4 redefined our expectations of what a PC could be.

iMac G4 top view
iMac G4 side viewiMac G4
iMac G4

The iMac G4 looks just as great next to a HomePod as the new 24-inch iMac. If Apple released a retro version, we're pretty sure it would still sell out in minutes.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?