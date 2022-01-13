Apple Fitness+ gains new features for 2022

body>

If your New Year's resolution was to get more exercise, then the new Apple Fitness+ features announced on Friday will arrive right on time. Starting on January 10, two new features will be available: Collections and Time to Run. Apple is also releasing the third iteration of its Time to Walk series.

Collections are a set of workouts and meditations that Apple says will provide users with an entirely new way to get motivated. Collections draw from the nearly 2,000 workouts and meditations in Fitness+. The following Collections will be available on Monday:

30-Day Core Challenge

Improve Your Posture with Pilates

Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses

Run Your First 5K

Strengthen Your Back, Stretch Your Hips

Wind Down for a Better Bedtime

Time to Run is basically a runner's version of Time to Walk, where each episode is focused on a popular running route in some of the most notable and iconic locations. Episodes feature coaching tips, music curated by Fitness+ trainers, and photos shot by Fitness+ trainer of the route being discussed. Initially, three episodes will be released, with new episodes released on Mondays.

Time to Walk enters its third season with a new episode with actress Rebel Wilson. Other celebrities to be featured include Chelsea Handler, Bernice A. King, Sugar Ray Leonard, Chris Meloni, Hasan Minhaj, and