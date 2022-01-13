Best Aussie phone plan deals for January 2022

When it comes to deals on phone plans, the New Year has started off encouragingly. Optus and Vodafone lead the major carriers with selected offers on large data plans, while smaller carriers are offering discounts and fee reductions on renewals. Here's our pick of the bunch this January:

Optus - Discounted large data plan

The Optus Plus Promo Plan has been discounted from AU$115 to AU$65 for the first 12 months. This plan includes a substantial 500GB of data per month. After 12 months the plan reverts to AU$115 / month. 

Vodafone - $85 plan reduced by $20 

Vodafone currently offers two $65 / month plans, one of which has 300GB data and speeds up to 10Mbps, the other offers unlimited data at Vodafone's maximum network speeds. The latter is usually AU$85 / month, but until February 22 Vodafone is reducing the monthly fees by AU$20 for each month you stay connected to the plan. 

Circles.Life - Recurring fees reduced for selected plans 

Circles.Life is offering AU$10 off its $25 / 30GB plan (now AU$15 / month for six months) and AU$15 off its $45 / 100 GB plan (now AU$30 / month for six months). These offers end February 1. 

Amaysim - Discounted renewal fees on selected plans (offers end January 31)

Amaysim is shaving AU$20 off the first renewal on its $30 / 70GB plan (now AU$10) and AU$25 off the first renewal on its $25 / 150GB plan (now AU$25).

Felix - First month fee wavier offer

As a special promotional offer Felix is waving the first month's fee on its $35 / month plan. 

Kogan - A new 10GB plan is now available

Kogan has introduced a new 12 month plan. The plan costs AU$15 / month and comes with 10GB data. The plan includes unlimited standard calls and texts. Any unused monthly data is rolled over up to 200GB.

 

Dominic Bayley

Dominic Bayley

PC World
