How to disable or enable read receipts for Messages

Read receipts in iMessage within Messages lets you allow other people to know when you've read a message they sent you. You can turn the feature on globally in iOS or iPadOS at Settings Messages or in macOS in Messages at Messages Preferences iMessage.

While the global setting affects both everyone in your contacts list and all other iMessages interactions, you can override it on a person-by-person basis. Strangely, you don't use Contacts to control this setting. Instead, you have to start with a conversation in Messages in iOS/iPadOS or macOS.

In Messages in iOS or iPadOS, select a conversation and tap the person's avatar. Swipe down to find the Send Read Receipts switch. You can enable or disable it.

In macOS, launch Messages and select a conversation. Click the i info button in the upper-right corner of the window and then scroll to find the Send Read Receipts checkbox.

