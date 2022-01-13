Best wireless gaming mice: Tested and approved

Free yourself from the tether, and watch your mouse fly!

(PC World (US online)) on

Now that wireless mice can keep up with their wired counterparts in performance and features, there's really no trade-off in cutting the cord and freeing your trusty rodent from its tether. You still need to be discerning when choosing a particular wireless mouse, of course. That's especially true of a gaming mouse, where issues of feel and heft, dots per inch (dpi), and the charging system can make or break your gaming enjoyment.

Our expert reviewers have put these mice through their paces, testing them across a range of scenarios, and over extended periods of time. Below are the results of that effort: Our picks of the best wireless gaming mice. (For more about our evaluation process, see how we test gaming mice.)

1. G502 Lightspeed

G502 Lightspeed
MSRP: $149.99
Best Prices Today: $49.99 at Logitech G | $49.99 at Logitech Gaming | $99.99 at B H Photo

We already loved the G502 even before it went wireless. But now that this mighty mouse is paired with an innovative inductive wireless charging system, ensuring the trickle-charged mouse is never without power, we love the G502 Lightspeed even more. (Read more about Logitech's Powerplay Wireless Charging System.)

Read our full G502 Lightspeed review

2. Logitech G903

Logitech G903
MSRP: $149.99
Best Prices Today: $79.99 at Amazon | $99.99 at Best Buy | $99.99 at Logitech G

Like the G502, the G903 is supported by Logitech's Powerplay Wireless Charging system. It features many of the same features as the G502, with the addition of having a more ambidextrous shape. It can usually be found for around the same price as the G502, too.

Read our full Logitech G903 review

3. Razer Mamba Hyperflux and Firefly Hyperflux

Razer Mamba Hyperflux and Firefly Hyperflux
MSRP: $249.00
Best Prices Today: $199.99 at Amazon

Using a similar concept to Logitech's Powerplay, the Mamba Hyperflux and Firefly Hyperflux combo provides constant and reliable inductive charging, but with the Razer name and aesthetic styling. Razer's solution is also more expensive.

Read our full Razer Mamba Hyperflux and Firefly Hyperflux review

4. SteelSeries Rival 650

SteelSeries Rival 650
MSRP: $119.99
Best Prices Today: $100.34 at Amazon | $119.99 at SteelSeries

Okay, so you're not really looking at adopting a whole wireless systemâ€”a la Logitech and Razer's solutions above. You want a traditional rechargeable wireless mouse. We like the SteelSeries Rival 650 for its nice looks, smart button placement, responsive performance, and speedy re-charging capabilities. We're talking 10 hours of charge in 15 minutes. Plus the price is right!

Read our full SteelSeries Rival 650 review

5. Logitech G603

Logitech G603
MSRP: $69.99
Best Prices Today: $53.39 at Amazon | $59.99 at B H Photo | $59.99 at Logitech G

If you don't want to deal with recharging, especially in a gaming mouse that meants to take on the road, Logitech's G603 is a respectable battery-powered option that makes it well suited for travel. Two AA batteries will net you hundreds of hours of gameplay. Make no mistake, the G603 feels substantial, like a proper gaming mouse. And it performs like a proper gaming mouse, as well.

Read our full Logitech G603 review

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.

Hayden Dingman

PC World (US online)
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?