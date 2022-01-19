Apple’s 2022 iPad lineup: More speed and power, but few surprises

New chips and 5G lead the way.

(Macworld.com) on

While Apple may be launching several exciting new products in 2022—including an AR/VR headset, Mac Pro, and redesigned MacBook Air—it's looking like iPad fans will have to settle for small updates.

According to recent rumors, Apple is planning to update nearly all of its iPads in 2022, but most of the new features will be either expected or recycled. The most recent rumors pertain to the iPad and iPad Air, neither of which will be receiving any features we haven't seen before. According to Macotakara (translation), the iPad Air will get the iPad mini treatment in 2022, with an A15 Bionic processor, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, quad-LED True Tone flash, and 5G support. And DylanDKT on Twitter says the entry-level iPad will get 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and the A14 processor.

Here's how the iPad lineup should look by the end of 2022:

iPad (10th generation): Same design with a new chip (A14), Wi-Fi 6, and support for 5G. According to rumors, this will be the final iPad with a home button as Apple gives the iPad a much-needed makeover.

iPad mini (6th generation): Since Apple only just refreshed the iPad mini line in September, it's not expected to get an update until 2023.

iPad Air (5th generation): Same design with updated specs, including an A15 processor, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, and 5G. The new camera will likely bring support for Apple's Center Stage feature as well, which uses machine learning to reframe the front camera when using FaceTime and other video apps.

11-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation) and 12-inch iPad Pro (5th generation): Apple's smaller pro laptop will reportedly get a mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display, while both models get an M2 processor, a bigger battery, upgraded camera, and possibly MagSafe and wireless charging. It's been reported that Apple is planning to change the orientation of its pro laptops by moving the camera to the longer landscape bezel.

As far as the time frame for these releases, rumors suggest the iPad Air will arrive in the spring, the iPad Pro shortly thereafter, and the 10th-gen iPad in the fall.

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.
Keep up with the latest tech news, reviews and previews by subscribing to the Good Gear Guide newsletter.
Michael Simon

Michael Simon

Macworld.com
Show Comments
Security Watch
Best NBN Plans
Best Mobile Plans

Brand Post

Most Popular Reviews

Latest News Articles

Resources

PCW Evaluation Team

Tom Pope

Dynabook Portégé X30L-G

Ultimately this laptop has achieved everything I would hope for in a laptop for work, while fitting that into a form factor and weight that is remarkable.

Tom Sellers

MSI P65

This smart laptop was enjoyable to use and great to work on – creating content was super simple.

Lolita Wang

MSI GT76

It really doesn’t get more “gaming laptop” than this.

Jack Jeffries

MSI GS75

As the Maserati or BMW of laptops, it would fit perfectly in the hands of a professional needing firepower under the hood, sophistication and class on the surface, and gaming prowess (sports mode if you will) in between.

Taylor Carr

MSI PS63

The MSI PS63 is an amazing laptop and I would definitely consider buying one in the future.

Christopher Low

Brother RJ-4230B

This small mobile printer is exactly what I need for invoicing and other jobs such as sending fellow tradesman details or step-by-step instructions that I can easily print off from my phone or the Web.

Featured Content

Product Launch Showcase

Back to topHome

Don’t have an account? Sign up here

Don't have an account? Sign up now

Forgot password?