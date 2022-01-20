How to uninstall a Steam game

Purge those old games and make room for new ones.

(PC World (US online)) on

If you've completed a Steam game, or if you're just tired of playing it, you can uninstall it from your PC to regain some of that valuable storage space. You can uninstall a Steam game using the Steam client or through Windows, the same way you would uninstall any other app.

Uninstall a Steam game using the Steam client

To uninstall a game using your Steam client, launch the Steam client and then click the Library tab in the top-left corner of the window.

The Library tab in Steam

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Next, locate the game that you would like to uninstall in the left-hand pane. Games that are currently installed will have bright white text, whereas the games that aren't currently installed will have grayish text.

Right-click the game's title from the list. A context menu will appear. Hover your cursor over Manage and then click Uninstall in the sub-menu. Note that you can select multiple games to uninstall by holding the Ctrl key and selecting the games. This allows you to uninstall games in batches.

Uninstall a game in Steam

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

A dialog window asking if you're sure you want to uninstall the game will appear. Click the blue Uninstall button.

Click uninstall in Steam

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

After a few seconds, the game will be successfully uninstalled.

Uninstall a Steam game through Windows

You can also uninstall a Steam game the same way you would any other app on your Windows device. To do so, click the Windows Search icon in the taskbar, and then search for and open Control Panel.

Open Windows control panel

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

Next, click Uninstall a Program.

Where to uninstall a program in the Windows Control Panel

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

On the next screen, locate and select the game you would like to uninstall from the list of apps. After you select the game, right-click it and then click Uninstall from the one-option context menu.

Uninstalling a game in the Windows Control Panel

Marshall Gunnell/IDG

A confirmation window will appear. Confirm you want to uninstall the app to begin the process.

Marshall Gunnell

PC World (US online)
